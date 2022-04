The Gaither Vocal Band will appear at Frazer church on April 2 during the acclaimed group’s ‘Something Good is About to Happen Tour.’. The Gaither Vocal Band, an American Southern gospel group, has entertained fans since the early 1980s. The Grammy-winning group has performed across the world, including at the Sydney Opera House, The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall. Gospel songwriter and producer Bill Gaither founded the band.

