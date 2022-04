A couple of years ago, we heard that a UK-based company called GTO Engineering would be reviving the Ferrari 250. Last year, the special restomod project got the go-ahead on production before we were allowed to see some sketches of what the company's reimagined Prancing Horse would look like on the inside. A few months after that, we got to see an example of the finished product. Things have been going very well for this company as a result, but it is not exclusively focused on building expensive modernizations of classic cars. The British company has also made a name for itself maintaining classic Ferraris and offering parts for them. And now it has taken things even further with its latest release, "the world's first set of technical drawings for the iconic Ferrari 250 series dating from 1959 to 1964."

BUSINESS ・ 26 DAYS AGO