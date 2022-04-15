Head-on crash at Riverside and Veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A head-on crash was reported at Riverside Dr. and Veterans Memorial Parkway next to the museum just after 4 p.m.

Police on the scene say two vehicles were involved and there were some injuries. An Eyewitness News crew saw at least one person taken away in an ambulance.

There’s no further information at this time. The story will be updated when more information is known.

