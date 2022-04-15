Vikings shut out CCA for 20th straight regular season victory

MARENGO — BCLUW boys’ track and field took home a team title Monday in the Ruth Ahrens boys’ relays at Iowa Valley with a score of 156 team points, handily beating second-place English Valley at 96. Tyler Bracy posted a win for the Comets in the 200-meter...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels started the game out with a bang, grabbing a 2-run homer from the second batter of the game, but the River Bandits would be the ones getting the win on this Jackie Robinson Day. The Quad Cities struggled to get base runners...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A loaded day at the CR Men’s Soccer Invite gave us a couple of thrilling penalty shoot-outs. Mount Vernon played Pella to a 0-0 tie, but the Dutch came out on top in penalty kicks. Jefferson and Davenport Central were tied at two, but...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Prairie junior Blake Gioimo announced via social media that he has committed to the Iowa State wrestling program. Gioimo is a two-time CLass 3A state finalist qualifying at both 106 pounds and 113 this past season.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When Connor Colby committed to Iowa back at Kennedy, he said there was “not a better place to be” for an offensive lineman. When he officially committed in 2020, He said his first priority would be development in the weight room. in 2022, that development is apparent.
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Cyclones sophomore Aubrey Joens announced on Twitter that she is entering the transfer portal. Joens, whose All-American older sister Ashley is coming back to Ames for her fifth year, averaged five points and two rebounds per game in 2021. One of Aubrey’s younger sisters, Kelsey Joens,...
DES MOINES — Nearly every day, West Lyon senior Easton Fleshman thinks about the moment this past February when he won a state wrestling title. It had been his dream for many years, but in the first three seasons of his high school wrestling career, Fleshman had always fallen short down at Wells Fargo Arena. In his freshman and sophomore seasons, Fleshman failed to medal, and then finished a disappointing seventh his junior season.
(Atlantic) Freshman Riley Nothwehr won the Pool A number #2 singles match, Brook Brown finished runner-up at number #1 singles, and Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole finished second at number #1 doubles to lead Clarinda to the team title at the Atlantic girl’s tennis tournament on Saturday. Council Bluffs,...
(Indianola) ACGC got a boys track meet in on Friday night. The Chargers were among the 19-team field in the Indian Relays at Indianola. ACGC scored 44 points to place 5th. Trevin Suhr won the mile in 4:29.29. The 4X100 and 4X200 meter relays each lowered their own school records.
NEWTON — Marshalltown junior Jason Strand made a triumphant return to the lineup and the Class 2A No. 8 Bobcat boys’ tennis team trampled Newton 11-0 in Friday’s non-conference dual meet. Marshalltown (2-1) won all 11 matches in straight sets, highlighted by a pair of love-love sweeps....
