Vikings shut out CCA for 20th straight regular season victory

DES MOINES — Nearly every day, West Lyon senior Easton Fleshman thinks about the moment this past February when he won a state wrestling title. It had been his dream for many years, but in the first three seasons of his high school wrestling career, Fleshman had always fallen short down at Wells Fargo Arena. In his freshman and sophomore seasons, Fleshman failed to medal, and then finished a disappointing seventh his junior season.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO