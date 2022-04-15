ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, IA

Vikings shut out CCA for 20th straight regular season victory

By Owen Siebring
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIFFIN, Iowa — Vinton-Shellsburg's #5-ranked boys soccer team beat...

Related
Times-Republican

SPORTS SHORTS: Comets come home victorious from Iowa Valley

MARENGO — BCLUW boys’ track and field took home a team title Monday in the Ruth Ahrens boys’ relays at Iowa Valley with a score of 156 team points, handily beating second-place English Valley at 96. Tyler Bracy posted a win for the Comets in the 200-meter...
KCRG.com

Iowa State’s Aubrey Joens enters the transfer portal

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Cyclones sophomore Aubrey Joens announced on Twitter that she is entering the transfer portal. Joens, whose All-American older sister Ashley is coming back to Ames for her fifth year, averaged five points and two rebounds per game in 2021. One of Aubrey’s younger sisters, Kelsey Joens,...
Sioux City Journal

West Lyon's Easton Fleshman hopes state title serves as "motivation" for future Wildcats

DES MOINES — Nearly every day, West Lyon senior Easton Fleshman thinks about the moment this past February when he won a state wrestling title. It had been his dream for many years, but in the first three seasons of his high school wrestling career, Fleshman had always fallen short down at Wells Fargo Arena. In his freshman and sophomore seasons, Fleshman failed to medal, and then finished a disappointing seventh his junior season.
Western Iowa Today

ACGC boys place 5th at Indianola

(Indianola) ACGC got a boys track meet in on Friday night. The Chargers were among the 19-team field in the Indian Relays at Indianola. ACGC scored 44 points to place 5th. Trevin Suhr won the mile in 4:29.29. The 4X100 and 4X200 meter relays each lowered their own school records.
Times-Republican

Full strength: Bobcat boys blank Cards

NEWTON — Marshalltown junior Jason Strand made a triumphant return to the lineup and the Class 2A No. 8 Bobcat boys’ tennis team trampled Newton 11-0 in Friday’s non-conference dual meet. Marshalltown (2-1) won all 11 matches in straight sets, highlighted by a pair of love-love sweeps....
