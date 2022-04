Auerbach — a partner at Versus Creative, a marketing company that runs the social content for Coachella amid other Goldenvoice events – was getting ready to set up a Seder, the traditional Jewish meal for the first night of Passover, at Outstanding in the Field, the $275-per-person dinner series that happens every night in the VIP section of the festival. He secured a ticket-buying partnership with the dinner organizers, worked out a grant with a Jewish organization to offset some of the cost, made a flyer advertising a $75 Seder in the VIP area and sold dozens of tickets as a popup to the dinner, which was cooked by chefs Diego Hernandez and Donnie Masterson.

FESTIVAL ・ 1 DAY AGO