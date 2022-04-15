ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

New Tennessee law hopes to prevent overdose deaths by making life-saving drug more accessible

By Allie Lynch
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWwex_0f9umGRu00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee House Bill 2465 became law on April 4th. This new law will arm more Tennesseans with the necessary knowledge and tools to help prevent fatal drug-related overdoses that are all too common in our state.

This law could be a lifeline in Tennessee, where the opioid epidemic is deadlier than ever and naloxone isn’t widely dispersed.

This bill becoming law hits home for one Nashvillian, Brian Sullivan.

South Nashville murder suspect found with over 1 pound of fentanyl

“I was revived by naloxone, Sullivan said. “The overdose I experienced was not from addiction it was from depression. It was a suicide attempt and part of the reason I was able to do that was because there were prescription opioids in my home,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he was one of the lucky ones because he lived just a few blocks away from the police department where he was administered the drug.

“Had I not lived so close or been in a rural area that could have killed me,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan believes increasing the availability and targeted distribution of naloxone is a critical component in the efforts to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths.

“It is a very important and necessary band-aid on a hemorrhage in our state,” Sullivan said.

‘I want him to die’: Grandmother wants death penalty for man who allegedly shot, killed 20-year-old grandson

Medics frequently use the drug, and it’s become increasingly more common in police departments and schools, especially in Cheatham County.

Lt. Shannon Heflin said overdose deaths in Cheatham County have reached alarming numbers.

“We are up to 10 overdose fatalities in our county, which is a huge increase,” Lt. Heflin said.

Sullivan, an advocate for survivors, said naloxone is crucial to preventing deaths. He said when an overdose occurs, you want there to be naloxone nearby and for everyone around to know how to use it.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

“If people are going to do it anyway these types of measures could save a life,” Sullivan said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
cbs17

4 inmates overdose in 1 day at Tennessee detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been five apparent overdoses at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway in the past four days involving inmates. Four of those calls happened Monday, April 4. All of the inmates have been treated and released from the hospital. The overdoses...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
AFP

US warns of 'mass overdoses' from fentanyl-spiked drugs

The top US agency combatting drug trafficking warned on Wednesday of a surge of "mass overdose" cases involving drugs like cocaine spiked with deadly amounts of fentanyl. Fentanyl -- which is cheap to make and is deadly in minute amounts -- and other synthetic opioids were involved in two thirds of the 105,000 US overdose deaths in the year to October 2021, according to the DEA. It told local law enforcement to assume that fentanyl is present in any drugs they come across. pmh/mlm
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

Over 1 million Americans are seeking treatment for substance use disorder—here’s how it breaks down in Oregon

Over 1 million Americans are seeking treatment for substance use disorder—here’s how it breaks down in Oregon. In 2020, more than 41 million Americans were classified as needing treatment for substance use, including 28 million with alcohol use disorder, 18 million with an illicit drug use disorder, and 6.5 million with both, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
OREGON STATE
Sharee B.

Tennessee Nurse Overrides Medication System and Leaves Patient with Deadly Paralysis

A Tennessee-based nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was caring for a patient one day when the time came to administer medication in preparation for an MRI procedure. However, when it came time to administer the patient's medication, for the purposes of making her more comfortable throughout the procedure, she ultimately made a decision that would permanently change the course of her patients' life.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Overdose Deaths#Lifeline#Opioids#Tennesseans
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
News Break
Politics
Concord News Journal

Instead of pain reliever to treat tooth pain, teenager was delivered counterfeit pill with fentanyl from a dealer he met online and died due to poisoning; his mother speaks out to raise awareness

More and more teenagers and young people are becoming victims of fentanyl, a powerful opioid used as a pain medication and sometimes used as a recreational drug, in the last couple of years as the drug became cheap and easily accessible. According to data provided by the People magazine, 20 people aged 10-24 years die everyday on average in America from overdose and 75% of those cases are fentanyl-related.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Drugs that treat opioid use disorder are a good use for multibillion-dollar settlement funds

States, cities, counties and tribal governments across the nation will soon receive a windfall through several major opioid settlements. Drug distributors and manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family members who own it, will relinquish a total of about US$32 billion for their role in the overdose crisis. Other litigation could yield more funds.
INDUSTRY
Tennessee Lookout

Why nurses are raging and quitting after the RaDonda Vaught verdict

Emma Moore felt cornered. At a community health clinic in Portland, Oregon, the 29-year-old nurse practitioner said she felt overwhelmed and undertrained. Coronavirus patients flooded the clinic for two years, and Moore struggled to keep up. Then the stakes became clear. On March 25, about 2,400 miles away in a Tennessee courtroom, former nurse RaDonda […] The post Why nurses are raging and quitting after the RaDonda Vaught verdict appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

DEA sounds alarm: At least 7 mass incidents of fentanyl overdoses nationwide since January

(The Center Square) – U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Administrator Anne Milgram is sounding the alarm about a rise in fentanyl-related mass overdose deaths. In a memo issued to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, she states, “The DEA is seeing a nationwide spike in fentanyl-related mass-overdose events involving three or more overdoses occurring close in time at the same location. In just the past two months, there have been at least 7 confirmed mass overdose events across the United States resulting in 58 overdoses and 29 overdose deaths. Many of the victims of these mass overdose events thought they were ingesting cocaine and had no idea that they were in fact ingesting fentanyl.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
L.A. Weekly

How to Pass a Drug Test

Do you have an upcoming drug test? To understand how to pass a drug test, you’ll need to understand the ins and outs of drug testing. You’ll have great options for preparation measures whatever the circumstances of your drug test might be, but there are many things you’ll want to avoid as well.
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy