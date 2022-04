When it comes to portraiture, the wide-aperture 85mm lens has been the classic choice for years, but zoom lenses have come along quite a bit in the past decade, and with their impressive image quality, you might prefer the versatility of having a variety of focal lengths at your disposal. If you are wondering whether to use an 85mm or 70-200mm lens for your portrait work, check out this excellent video tutorial that will show you the pros and cons of each.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 23 DAYS AGO