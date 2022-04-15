ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Little Lions rally for 9-7 win over Altoona

By Andrew Clay
 2 days ago

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — State College rallied late to beat Altoona on the road Thursday 9-7, improving to 4-3 on the season.

Jack Messina earned the win striking out three in two innings pitched. Cooper Ryan, Charlie Bakken, Evan Summerson and Messina each finished with two hits.

The loss drops Altoona to 1-4 on the season.

WTAJ

Chavis’ three hits power Pirates to 6-4 win over Nationals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis capped a three-hit night with a leadoff triple in the eighth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 6-4 on Saturday. Diego Castillo drove in Chavis with a single, giving Pittsburgh a 4-2 lead. Chavis, who has reached safely in eight of 14 plate appearances this season, said […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Penn State adds transfers Funk & Wynter

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) — Penn State basketball added a pair of big-time scorers Thursday in transfers Andrew Funk, and Camren Wynter. Funk, a 6-5 guard out of Bucknell averaged 17.6 points-per-game last year. His 82 made threes would have led all Penn State players by nearly 20. Wynter, a 6-2 guard from Drexel averaged […]
PENN, PA
WTAJ

Penn State Altoona hosts history encampment with reenactors

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Friday, the history department from Penn State Altoona hosted an annual history encampment. The event took place outside the Hawthorne Building and featured a living history timeline that displays reenactors, equipment and artifacts throughout American history. Reenactors from the living history group, The Furious Fourth conducted informal programs and showcased […]
ALTOONA, PA
Sentinel

Huskies tennis squad sweeps to shutout win over CD East

LEWISTOWN — Mifflin County took care of business and defeated Central Dauphin East in tennis action by the final score of 5-0 Thursday. There were only four matches played as Jaron Yoder received a forfeit. In the four matches that were played, the Huskies won them all in straight sets.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Elderly Johnstown woman charged for selling heroin, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 71-year-old woman was charged for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a criminal informant (CI). In 2019, investigators sent a CI to purchase heroin from Susan Jayne Heider after she returned from a trip to Florida using $100 in FBI funds, according to charges filed. The CI told investigators that […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf has Pa. flags ordered to half-staff in honor of fire chief

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Tom Wolf on Friday ordered for the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities in Cambria County to be flown at half-staff in honor of Hope Fire Company Fire Chief Isaac David Hassen, Sr. (Dave). The flag will remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, April 20 and also during Dave’s […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Driver gets up to 80 years for 2020 Huntingdon County crash

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man who was convicted of attempted homicide in a 2020 crash will spend up to 80 years in prison. Talen Trice was found guilty of attempted homicide, aggravated arson and aggravated assault in January and had his sentencing on April 14. Trice faces 20-40 years for attempted […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Four people from the Somerset County area are wanted and officials are asking the public’s help in trying to find them. As of April 14, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals: Corey Weyand, 38, Friedens Area- wanted […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

VIDEO: Bears roam local backyard as hibernation ends

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — With hibernation season-ending, bears are out and about. Just ask Marisa Henck about her morning encounter. In recent days, as many as five bears have been spotted in backyards in Hollidaysburg. This has promoted the game commission to set traps, that are quickly filling. Henck was surprised when she saw […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County woman found overdosing with kids at home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing a slew of child endangerment charges after she allegedly overdosed on heroin while her five children were at the residence. State police said that on Feb. 12, Randilyn Farster, 34, of Big Run was found unresponsive by one of her children at the residence located at the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Burger King regular sets trashcan on fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arraigned on April 14 after allegedly setting a trashcan on fire in a Burger King restroom in November. Muhammad A. Moore, 38, faces charges that include arson, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. Management said Moore was a frequent customer at the Burger King on Plank […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Driver sentenced in DUI crash that killed woman in 2021

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was sentenced after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving DUI and killing a Warriors Mark woman last summer. Richard Ewing, 44, was sentenced to 11 to 22 years in state prison for killing Wendy Reitz, 59, while driving under the influence of methamphetamine, marijuana and […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Philadelphia man charged after child ejected from DUI crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Philadelphia is behind bars following a DUI crash in Johnstown that resulted in a 7-year-old boy being ejected from the vehicle. On Wednesday, April 13, around 7 p.m., 31-year-old Marvin Lee Jenkins Jr. was traveling down Bedford Street when he lost control of his red minivan near […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Pine Grove Mills mobility study hosting open house

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) are conducting a study to improve transportation mobility in the Pine Grove Mills area. An open house will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on April 18 at the Ferguson Township Municipal Building. Residents will have a chance to review […]
PINE GROVE MILLS, PA
WTAJ

Find a golden egg & win: Moneyman’s Easter Egg Hunt returns

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Easter Bunny may have some competition, as the mysterious Moneyman returns with an egg hunt at Windber Recreation Park on April 16 at 8:15 p.m. 4,000 colorful eggs filled with both sour and sweet mouthwatering treats, will be strategically hidden throughout the park, but two of them are eggstra […]
WINDBER, PA
WTAJ

Firefighters injured in tanker explosions in Pa.

BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- A tanker truck fire in Venango County brought a big response Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, a tanker truck erupted in flames at Heath Oil Refinery in Barkeyville. The refinery is right behind a truck stop off Interstate 80 — just past the Mercer County line.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide. 30. Wyoming County Average commute time: 26.2 minutes— […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
