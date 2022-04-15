ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman questioned after man shot in Parkway Village, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire in Parkway Village left a man critically injured Thursday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. near a house on Knightway Rd., MPD said.

A woman was detained for questioning, according to police.

That man was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information about this crime, police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

