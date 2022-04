I've finally got the OnePlus 10 Pro in my hands and I'm going to see just what its camera is capable of. OnePlus took the wraps off the 10 Pro much earlier in the year but I've only now been able to actually get it in my hands. It's the company's new flagship phone, including some of the newest specs seen in other 2022 flagship phones, such as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a glorious 6.7-inch display, 5G, Android 12, fast-charging... the list goes on.

