‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes Praises Kevin Costner’s ‘Work Ethic,’ Says He ‘Deeply Cares’ About the Show

Luke Grimes portrays youngest son Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone. And he only has high praise for his TV and dad and patriarch of the family.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton is beyond reproach in Grimes’ opinion. He’s one of those lead-by-example kind of actors. Costner is 67 years old and has achieved career success beyond what most could imagine. So he easily could check out for a TV show and still carry it. But according to Grimes, that’s not how Costner does business.

According to Luke Grimes, here’s what is so noticeable about Costner on the set of Yellowstone:

“I would say his worth ethic, how much he really cares,” Grimes said during a Deadline Contenders panel discussion. “I always say, at the level he’s at, he wouldn’t have to work that hard or care that much. He’s Kevin Costner. He could show up and phone it in and no one would say anything. But he really deeply still cares about the material and about the quality of his work. And how much he invests in making every single scene as good as possible.”

We’re sure Yellowstone fans would agree with Grimes’ assessment. Costner still is one of the most respected figures around Hollywood. After all, last month he presented the Oscar for Best Director at the Academy Awards.

Don’t Ask Luke Grimes about Future Yellowstone Plot Lines. He Never Asks Taylor Sheridan About Them

Grimes also shared his thoughts about another topic. No, he’s not giving away in season five details. And that’s mostly because only Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan really knows anything about future plots. Grimes figures he’s better off not asking about stuff ahead of time.

“I should know a lot more when I read some of season five scripts,” Grimes said. “I didn’t know what that wolf was about. But I don’t ask Taylor. It’s fun to go on the ride like everybody else. He knows where the show is going and how it ends but he’s not going to tell us. That’s the joy. I get to go on the ride, too. I’m curious to see where he goes, and whether those experiences change him in any way.”

And Luke Grimes also acknowledged the Michael Corleone vibes everyone gets when they watch him in action on Yellowstone. So in this scenario, Costner’s John Dutton would be mob don Vito Corleone, who was brought to life by Marlon Brando. Michael, played by Al Pacino, was Vito’s youngest son. And he took care of the family’s dirty work until he took over for Vito when his father died. So does Yellowstone inspire thoughts of The Godfather?

“He’s got a big heart, he loves his family and unfortunately he was forced to do some things he’s not proud of. Michael Corleone is a reference we talked about in Season 1. Kayce is between a rock and a hard place. He has loyalty to his family and the legacy there. It’s something he could lead but he’s constantly having to amend that decision. As the seasons go on he has to pick a side.”