ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes Praises Kevin Costner’s ‘Work Ethic,’ Says He ‘Deeply Cares’ About the Show

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMFOj_0f9ulGPh00

Luke Grimes portrays youngest son Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone. And he only has high praise for his TV and dad and patriarch of the family.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton is beyond reproach in Grimes’ opinion. He’s one of those lead-by-example kind of actors. Costner is 67 years old and has achieved career success beyond what most could imagine. So he easily could check out for a TV show and still carry it. But according to Grimes, that’s not how Costner does business.

According to Luke Grimes, here’s what is so noticeable about Costner on the set of Yellowstone:

“I would say his worth ethic, how much he really cares,” Grimes said during a Deadline Contenders panel discussion. “I always say, at the level he’s at, he wouldn’t have to work that hard or care that much. He’s Kevin Costner. He could show up and phone it in and no one would say anything. But he really deeply still cares about the material and about the quality of his work. And how much he invests in making every single scene as good as possible.”

We’re sure Yellowstone fans would agree with Grimes’ assessment. Costner still is one of the most respected figures around Hollywood. After all, last month he presented the Oscar for Best Director at the Academy Awards.

Don’t Ask Luke Grimes about Future Yellowstone Plot Lines. He Never Asks Taylor Sheridan About Them

Grimes also shared his thoughts about another topic. No, he’s not giving away in season five details. And that’s mostly because only Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan really knows anything about future plots. Grimes figures he’s better off not asking about stuff ahead of time.

“I should know a lot more when I read some of season five scripts,” Grimes said. “I didn’t know what that wolf was about. But I don’t ask Taylor. It’s fun to go on the ride like everybody else. He knows where the show is going and how it ends but he’s not going to tell us. That’s the joy. I get to go on the ride, too. I’m curious to see where he goes, and whether those experiences change him in any way.”

And Luke Grimes also acknowledged the Michael Corleone vibes everyone gets when they watch him in action on Yellowstone. So in this scenario, Costner’s John Dutton would be mob don Vito Corleone, who was brought to life by Marlon Brando. Michael, played by Al Pacino, was Vito’s youngest son. And he took care of the family’s dirty work until he took over for Vito when his father died. So does Yellowstone inspire thoughts of The Godfather?

“He’s got a big heart, he loves his family and unfortunately he was forced to do some things he’s not proud of. Michael Corleone is a reference we talked about in Season 1. Kayce is between a rock and a hard place. He has loyalty to his family and the legacy there. It’s something he could lead but he’s constantly having to amend that decision. As the seasons go on he has to pick a side.”

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & His Wife Looked Like Hollywood Royalty at Post-Oscars Party: PHOTO

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner absolutely rocked the red carpet before and after the Oscars. Pre-show, the two turned out in gorgeous classic Hollywood looks. Costner went with a sleek black tuxedo and sunglasses to match. Baumgartner looked ethereal in a floor-length black and silver gown with lace detailing, by Tony Ward Couture per Country Living.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Grimes
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#The Academy Awards
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

What Is Sam Elliott’s Net Worth?

Sam Elliott is a Western film gem; we love him for his portrayal of rough and tumble cowboys, and, in my personal case, as the man who killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot. He’s been in “The Big Lebowski,” “The Quick and the Dead,” and most recently starred in Taylor Sheridan’s prequel series “1883.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Wife Cynthia Wishes the Rip Wheeler Actor Happy Birthday With Throwback Photo

Yesterday, “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser celebrated his 47th birthday, and his wife Cynthia posted the best throwback photo for the occasion. Cynthia and Cole tied the knot back in December 2006, but they dated for several years before that. Based on the hashtags that Cynthia included in her caption, it looks like they took this picture when the “Yellowstone” star was only 28 years old, so around 2003. See the gorgeous couple for yourself in the post below.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Mel Gibson Interview Abruptly Cut Off Over Question About Will Smith 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

Will Smith is inarguably one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. However, the actor has received unprecedented international attention since he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last week. Now, all eyes have turned to the actor as he awaits word regarding his actions at the prestigious awards show. Meanwhile, other Hollywood icons have begun to comment on Will Smith’s actions, reactions varying across the board. Fellow actor Mel Gibson seems to have some opinions of his own regarding the Oscars uproar. However, a recent interview highlighting the subject concluded awkwardly when his response became cut off by a handler.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

435K+
Followers
47K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy