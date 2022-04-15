ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Frederick Gaudreau scores in OT, Wild beat Stars 3-2

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMb4Q_0f9ulDlW00

DALLAS (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored at 1:40 overtime after assisting on Kevin Fiala's two regulation goals in the Minnesota Wild's 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Gaudreau picked up a loose puck, skated into the Dallas zone and sent the puck past goalie Scott Wedgewood.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, allowing only Jason Robertson's two goals. Wedgewood stopped 24 shots.

Minnesota remained two points behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division. The Blues won at Buffalo on Thursday night.

Dallas earned a point for the overtime loss, moving the Stars into a tie with Nashville, which lost to Edmonton on Thursday night, in the Western Conference wild-card race. The Stars and Predators each have eight games remaining.

Fiala scored his 27th and 28th goals. Robertson increased his team-leading total to 36.

Fiala ended Wedgewood's hope of his second shutout in three nights by putting in a backhand from in front of the net just 2:14 into the game. Gaudreau set up Fiala with a pass from the right corner.

Dallas tied it at 6:02 of the second on the first power play of the game. Robertson took a pass from Roope Hintz in front off the net and shot into Fleury's pads. Robertson gathered the rebound, put the puck on his backhand and slid it into the mostly empty net.

On the Stars' second power play midway through the second, Gaudreau knocked down a loose puck that went to Fiala ahead of Dallas' Alexander Radiulov and John Klingberg. Fiala beat Wedgewood with a wrist shot under the crossbar from short range for his first career short-handed goal.

Robertson tied it 55 seconds into the third period, when his shot from the top of the slot went in off Fleury's stick.

WORTH NOTING: Fiala has been on the ice as a penalty killer longer this season than in his first seven years combined (56 1/2 minutes to 43 1/2). He is having his best overall season, with career highs of 28 goals, 39 assists and 67 points. ... Dallas C Joe Pavelski assisted on Robertson's first goal. It was Pavelski's 47th, breaking a tie for the most in his 16-year career.

UP NEXT

Wild: At St. Louis on Saturday.

Stars: Host San Jose on Saturday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Scott Wedgewood
Person
John Klingberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Wild#San Jose#Ap#The Central Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy