Sale of $518K Tom Brady touchdown ball that was believed to be his last is voided after quarterback reversed retirement plans

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

The sale of a football for $518,000 - believed at the time to be the final touchdown of Tom Brady's illustrious career - has been voided.

Darren Rovell of Action Network on Thursday reported that the auction house Lelands has voided the sale at the request of the buyer, according to the buyer's lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, who said the collector was 'genuinely mortified' after learning that Brady had come out of retirement the day after buying the ball.

The ball was Brady's 55-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans in the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Rams' 30-27 victory over Brady's Bucs in the NFC Divisional Round game January 23.

The latest: The sale of a football for $518,000 - believed at the time to be the final touchdown of Tom Brady's illustrious career - has been voided. Brady was seen playing in the NFC Divisional Round game January 23

Brady subsequently announced he was going to retire on February 1, saying in a social media post, 'This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.

'I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. Right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.'

The ball was subsequently sold March 12 by Lelands, a day before Brady announced on social media March 13 that he had decided to play another year.

'These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,' Brady said. 'That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.'

The auction house Lelands has voided the sale at the request of the buyer, according to the buyer's lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, who said the collector was 'genuinely mortified' after learning that Brady had come out of retirement the day after buying the ball
The ball was subsequently sold March 12 by Lelands, a day before Brady announced on social media March 13 that he had decided to play another year 
Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans caught the touchdown pass and then tossed it into the stands 

Lichtman told Action Network that the collector, who seeks to remain anonymous, had sought to have the sale of the ball voided.

The collector had not paid for the purchase, according to the outlet.

Lichtman said that a key factor in the decision to void the sale was that the ball was sold as being the last touchdown of Brady's career, which was 'an honest description' at the time.

'Had they described it as his last one, as of now, there would have been little recourse,' Lichtman said. 'But the way they described it, it was definitive.'

Lichtman said the auction house 'did the right thing' by voiding the sale, and the ball has been sent back to the consignor, a fan at the game who caught the ball after Evans tossed it into the crowd after scoring.

Sources told TMZ that the ball is worth about $50,000 since Brady will likely throw more touchdown passes since he's resuming his career.

Brady, seen after the Los Angeles Rams' 30-27 victory over his Bucs, subsequently announced his retirement, but reversed on the decision six weeks later 
Brady announced March 13, 'I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa'

After leaving the New England Patriots after a 20-year stint in which he won six Super Bowls, Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020, and led them to a Super Bowl win in his first year on the team.

Last season, Brady helped the team clinch the NFC South division while leading the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) before the Buccaneers' defeat to the eventual champion Rams.

Brady is the only player to have won more than five Super Bowls, and is a five-time Super Bowl MVP. He also holds the NFL marks in passing touchdowns (624) and yards (84,520). The 15-time Pro Bowler has a 243-73 regular season record and 35-12 record in the playoffs.

He joins a group of high-profile players who eventually continued their careers after announcing their retirement, which includes NFL stars Brett Favre and the late Reggie White; NBA stars Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Bob Cousy; and NHL standouts Guy Lafleur and Mario Lemieux.

Comments / 1

