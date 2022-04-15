ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Sonny Bill Williams vows to hand Jake Paul his first loss as New Zealand great insists YouTube novice can 'get it' after being added to the American's 'hit list' alongside Tommy Fury, Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jake Paul has been linked with mega-money bouts against the likes of Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather and Oscar de la Hoya, but the YouTube novice is eyeing a bout with Sonny Bill Williams.

And the New Zealand great is certainly up for the challenge.

Williams, 36, set foot in the ring just last month as he demolished AFL hard man Barry Hall inside 115 seconds to extend his perfect professional record to nine wins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24CkQq_0f9ulA7L00
Sonny Bill Williams has accepted a callout from American YouTube novice Jake Paul

The former rugby superstar has been heavily linked with a super-fight against fellow rugby legend Paul Gallen, amid reports that the Cronulla Sharks great has contacted his rival over a $4million bout.

However, Williams may have his sights on other targets after Paul revealed that the 36-year-old is among a number of potential opponents for his next fight.

'We're still locking down opponents,' Paul said on Teddy Atlas' podcast. 'There's a lot of names. Floyd Mayweather, Oscar de la Hoya, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Tommy Fury, Sonny Williams out of Australia, so there's a lot of people on the hit list.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aq4w7_0f9ulA7L00
Williams boasts an undefeated professional record and knocked out Barry Hall last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VbfXH_0f9ulA7L00
YouTube boxer Paul revealed that the former New Zealand rugby star is on his 'hit list'

Williams has taken to Twitter to respond to Paul's callout, vowing to hand the American his first career defeat should they meet in the ring.

'Looks like I’m on the hit list,' he tweeted.

'I’m not gonna hate on this guy at all as I respect what he’s done. I also really respect his skillset as a boxer. But if he wants some he can get it!

'Yours respectfully - your first loss'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCrYd_0f9ulA7L00
Williams took to Twitter and vowed to hand the American his first career loss to date

Paul last fought in December last year, knocking out former UFC middleweight champion Tyron Woodley in emphatic fashion.

The Problem Child was meant to face Tommy Fury - brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury - for the Miami date, but the fight fell through after the Briton suffered a rib injury.

Fury returns to action this weekend when he takes on Daniel Bocianski on the under card of his older brother's title defence against Dillian Whyte.

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez wants Golovkin to beat Canelo in September

By Sean Jones: David Benavidez is rooting for Gennadiy Golovkin to defeat Canelo Alvarez in September in their third and perhaps final fight of their three-fight rivalry. Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) still needs to beat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7th for the trilogy fight against Golovkin to become a reality in September.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Sonny Bill Williams
Person
Michael Bisping
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Barry Hall
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Anderson Silva
The Independent

Molly-Mae Hague buys first house with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has announced that she and her boyfriend Tommy Fury have bought their first home together after three years of house-hunting.The PrettyLittleThing creative director, who met Fury on Love Island in 2019, revealed the news in a post on Instagram, adding that she has also launched a new account on the social media platform that will be dedicated to the house.Hague, 22, said she created the Molly Maison account despite falling victim to a burglary last year because she doesn’t “want to let the past control my future, the way I live my life and what I share”.In October...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#American#Afl#The Cronulla Sharks
Boxing Scene

BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - April 14

Pick It: TBRB #1 Errol Spence vs. #3 Yordenis Ugas (Saturday, Showtime PPV, 9:00 PM EST) 32-year old Errol Spence (27-0, 21 KO) has been known to make references to strap season. Already the WBC and IBF titlist, the 2012 US Olympian is returning from over a year out of the ring due to injury with an eye on one more strap. 35-year old Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KO), a 2008 Olympic bronze medalist for Cuba and 2005 World amatuer champion, has the WBA belt and a four-fight win streak that includes retiring the great Manny Pacquiao.
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Errol Spence Jr. calls for four-belt unification bout with Terence Crawford after win over Yordenis Ugas

For years, boxing fans have called for a welterweight megafight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. It's a fight that would determine not only the best welterweight on the planet but arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing. It may finally be time for the two to step in the ring after Spence defeated Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night to add the WBA championship to his WBC and IBF belts.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Benavidez: If Canelo Doesn't Want To Fight Me Next, He Should Give Up Belt And Let Me Fight For It

David Benavidez has every intention of sticking around at super middleweight until at least one more major title is back in his possession. The desire is a driving force behind his next fight, a showdown with former middleweight titlist David Lemieux for the interim WBC super middleweight title. The two collide May 21 on Showtime from Gila River Area in Glendale, Arizona in the second consecutive home state headliner for Benavidez (25-0, 22KOs), a Phoenix-based former WBC super middleweight titlist who is keen on entering his third title reign.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Insider

Trainer Ismael Salas On Yordenis Ugas: “He Will Show To The World Why He’s In This Position”

“Everybody has to expect the fireworks tomorrow,” Yordenis Ugas’s trainer Ismail Salas told FightHype on Friday. “It will be a great fight. Two great fighters.” The fight Salas was speaking of, of course, is tonight’s welterweight title unification between his fighter Ugas, and fellow champion Errol Spence. A year ago, Ugas was a well known, but not particularly celebrated, fighter. Then came last summer, when the world saw Ugas get the better of the great Manny Pacquiao. Yet the fact that Spence is seen as a pound for pound level boxer, coupled with the fact that Pacquiao was over forty when he fought Ugas, has led Spence to be the star attraction of tonight’s fight in his native Texas. Salas, however, is confident.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Youtube
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn isn’t ready Danny Garcia or Adrien Broner says Carl Froch

By Charles Brun: Carl Froch says welterweight Conor Benn isn’t ready to face Adrien Broner or Danny Garcia for his next fight in London after his second-round TKO win over veteran Chris Van Heerden last Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Eddie Hearn is basking in...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol a difficult fight for Canelo says Mikey Garcia

By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez won’t be able to walk through Dmitry Bivol like he’s been doing recently against the super middleweights says Mikey Garcia. Bivol’s natural size advantage as a light heavyweight will be a problem for the smaller Canelo, who lacks the frame to be fighting in that 175-lb division.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Conor Benn obliterates Chris Van Heerden in 2nd round KO

By Jack Tiernan: Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) made his fans proud with a devastating second-round knockout win over the game South African warrior Chris Van Heerden (28-3-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night in a statement fight at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The undefeated welterweight contender Benn, 25,...
CONOR BENN
PWMania

Mickie James Addresses Photo With Fan That Received Criticism

Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
WWE
Daily Mail

MasterChef star Julie Goodwin reveals how her baby granddaughter saved her after she was hospitalised in a psychiatric unit: 'I had decided that I was done'

Julie Goodwin has revealed how she regained her will to survive after being hospitalised in a psychiatric unit. The MasterChef Australia star says that during her harrowing battle with depression, in 2020, and earlier this year when she said she had spent a five-week stay in a mental health facility, she found comfort in her granddaughter, Delilah, one.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

337K+
Followers
30K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy