Accidents

Footage shows WWII ship sinking into Lake Erie

Wyoming News
 3 days ago

The USS The Sullivans, a naval destroyer from World War II, is suffering from a hull breach and sinking into Lake Erie. Dive crews are working to identify the cause.

