Footage shows WWII ship sinking into Lake Erie

Body found floating in Lake Erie near USS Cod
Cleveland police are investigating after a body was found floating in Lake Erie.
Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony
The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
Easter day out at the beach turns to tragedy as woman dies and three people are rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water
A woman has drowned and three other swimmers have been rushed to hospital after an Easter tragedy at a popular beach on the NSW south coast. Paramedics were called to Surf Beach, south of Batemans Bay, at about 2pm on Sunday after reports a group of up to 10 swimmers got into difficulty in the water.
Mystery of woman found dead in duffel bag on path by dog walker after his hunting hounds followed trail of blood
A MYSTERY is unfolding after a woman was found stuffed in a bloody duffel bag on a popular path by a dog walker. The man's two dogs led him to the discovery and helped investigators discover a fresh blood trail. Cops arrived at the scene shortly after 8am on Saturday...
Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida
A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
Tugboat ‘Lake Superior’ Sinking In Duluth Harbor
The Tugboat named 'Lake Superior' was posted for sale in 2001 and it looks like it's having a typical Duluth Monday morning as it appears to be sinking into the harbor. This rather tug boat has had quite the life. According to the for sale post, the tug boat was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
UpNorthLive.com
Great Lakes shipping season underway
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 2022 commercial shipping season is underway after the opening of the Soo Locks at midnight Friday. The Edgar B. Speer was the first freighter through the Poe Lock. The Sault Area Visitors Bureau presented a plaque to the ships captain and each crew...
SONS of Lake Erie stock brown trout in Presque Isle Bay
The SONS of Lake Erie were busy stocking brown trout in Presque Isle Bay Tuesday. Each year, the SONS of Lake Erie stock Presque Isle Bay with brown trout. The fish will eventually grow and be ready for anglers. The hatchery manager said it’s a tradition they will continue for years to come. “They were […]
Saga of Sinking Ice Shanty Continues on CNY Lake
The saga of the sinking shanty continues on a Central New York lake. Sue Bronson noticed the ice shanty while looking for eagles to photograph almost a week ago. "I was driving around Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs and it caught my eye." Sinking Shanty. The shanty had fallen through...
Drone footage shows damage in Jacksboro
JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — Viewer submitted drone video shows extensive damage caused by a tornado in Jacksboro on Monday. From the ariel view, you can see the elementary with part of the roof ripped off. Homes could be seen with damage, some with roofs off the houses. Debris can also be seen on the ground. A […]
yourerie
Weather Academy: Lake Erie Lake Breeze
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this edition of the Weather Academy, Your Weather Authority Meteorologist Craig Flint discusses Lake Erie lake breeze and how common it is around this time of year.
ODNR issues 2022 Lake Erie fishing outlook
Lake Erie is known for it's world-class walleye fishing opportunities and that reputation is expected to continue in 2022, according to a season outlook from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.
Watch: CelebrateErie, Lights Over Lake Erie returning this summer
The free, three-day festival that takes place in downtown Erie is returning this summer after two years.
