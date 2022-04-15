Track & field: Bath’s Griffiths again finishes first

Bath’s Xavier Griffiths competes in the shot put during Thursday’s Ottawa-Glandorf Gold Medal Meet. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

OTTAWA — After missing by just inches of advancing to regionals in the shot put last spring track season, Bath’s Xavier Griffiths decided to take it to the next level this season.

So far this spring, Griffiths’ hard work is paying off.

After breaking both the meet and school record at last Friday’s Ehresman Invitational with a winning put of 56 feet, 10.25 inches, Griffiths came back Thursday with a winning toss of 51-1 at the Ottawa-Glandorf Gold Medal Meet, in very windy weather conditions.

“This week, I couldn’t get out as much to practice, with the weather. … We lost some practice days,” Griffiths said. “But no excuses, I still had to find the right form and get after it. So, we’ll just try to get after it more next week.”

Griffiths, who also is an offensive lineman in football, said he put in a lot of extra work in the shot put during the offseason. He also did indoor track during the winter. Last spring, Griffiths was tossing the shot put in the mid 40-feet range.

“There was a lot of work put into it,” Griffiths said, in reference to the huge improvement since last spring. “There were probably a thousand-plus throws over the summer, winter, up until now. So, it was just a lot of repetition, and a lot of hard work. Track is one of those sports, that if you decide you want to be good at it, then you can work hard enough to be good at it.”

Griffiths’ teammate D. Lucas Prichard, won the discus Thursday with a mark of 137 feet. Prichard’s best mark of the year is 147-8.

In the final girls team standings, O-G had 127 points followed by Liberty-Benton (111) and Oak Harbor (83.75).

On the boys side, Van Wert won the team title (113). Bluffton (103) and Oak Harbor (88) were second and third, respectively, in the nine-team field.

Bluffton’s Antrim wins the 1,600

Bluffton junior Eden Antrim found himself behind Van Wert’s Gage Wannemacher with about 300 meters to go in the boys 1,600.

That’s when Antrim shifted to a whole different gear.

Antrim pulled away from Wannemacher down the stretch and crossed the finish line in a winning time of 4:44.02. Wannemacher finished in 4:49.53. O-G freshman Ty Rosengarten was a close third (4:51.86).

Antrim said the windy conditions made him race a little differently Thursday night.

“With this wind and everything, I just got behind him (Wannemacher), to see what I could do (later in the race),” Antrim said.

This year, Antrim’s personal best in the 1,600 is 4:36. His all-time PR is 4:28. Last season, Antrim competed in the Division III state meet in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter relay.

O-G’s Fortman sets new meet record

Despite the windy weather conditions Thursday night, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Alexa Fortman broke her own meet record in the 800, clocking a winning time of 2:16.83.

Last week in a tri-meet, in more favorable weather conditions, Fortman set a new school record in the 800, as she won the event in 2:11.21.

“The backstretch was definitely a lot tougher than normal, with all the wind,” Fortman said after Thursday’s victory in the 800.

Fortman said that at last week’s meet, she wanted to see what she could do, if she came into the 800 race fresh.

“I didn’t run any other events. … I just wanted to focus on my 800,” Fortman said about last week’s record-breaking performance in the 800. “I wanted to hit my (400) split and try to maintain that after the first lap.”

Fortman also won the 400 Thursday night in 59 seconds flat.

Fortman anchored both the winning 800 relay (Laney Hedrick, Corinne Closson, Mackenzie Recker; 1:52.07), and the winning 1,600 relay (Averie Fox, Madelyn Hovest, Brylee Paniagua; 4:13.49) on Thursday.

The O-G girls 3,200 relay (Madelyn Hovest, Rose Turnwald, Lily Haselman and Olivia Fenbert) won Thursday in a time of 10:22.02.

Former O-G coach honored

Former Ottawa-Glandorf boys track-and-field head coach Sam Gomer, along with his 1972 state “AA” championship team, was honored before Thursday’s Gold Medal Meet.

