The Boston Celtics begin their 2022 NBA Playoffs series against the Brooklyn Nets this weekend as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown look to lead their team’s resurgence in the East. However, they’ll have to go through a familiar foe in the form of the Nets, which have Kevin Durant in tow along with Kyrie Irving and potentially Ben Simmons this series. As for Boston, eyes will be on big man Robert Williams to see if he can return from a knee injury. Game 1 of the series will air on TV via ABC while Games 2-6 will air on TV in New England via NBC Sports Boston. Fans can stream every game in the series by signing up for fuboTV, which has a free trial.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO