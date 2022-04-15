ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing autistic California teen found safe in Utah after 3 years

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — An autistic teenager who went missing three years ago in California has been found in Utah, authorities said.

Connerjack Oswalt was 16 when he was reported missing from Clear Lake, California, on Sept. 29, 2019, KSTU-TV reported.

“We’ve had a lot of false hope over the last two and a half years,” Gerald Flint, the teen’s stepfather, told the television station.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office was alerted several weeks ago about a man pushing a shopping cart and sleeping in the cold outside Jeremy’s Store, a convenience store by a gas station in Park City, SFGate.com reported.

Body camera footage shared by CBS News showed officers approaching Oswalt in front of the store and offering him a seat in the police car to warm up.

Officers had checked on the man but never learned his name, according to KSTU.

“As we’ve dealt with this individual he has never been aggressive towards law enforcement but he’s been resistant towards law enforcement,” Sheriff Justin Martinez, of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, told the television station.

The man consented to a finger scan, and it came back with a warrant out of Nevada for a man named Connerjack Oswald, according to KSTU.

Deputies, believing there was “more to the story,” began researching databases.

Dispatchers began combing through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.

“After about 16 pages of scouring through names and photographs and trying to find something that might match up, came up with the name, Connerjack Oswalt,” Martinez told reporters.

Oswalt’s family had moved from California to Idaho since his disappearance, SFGate.com reported. The family was forced to move because of wildfires that damaged their home, KSTU reported.

“We searched all over California, we had the missing centers of America, we had the Polly Klaas Foundation and the DOJ,” Oswalt’s mother, Suzanne, told SFGate.com.

The spelling of Oswalt’s last name was different in both research methods. But once deputies believed they had a positive match, they contacted his stepfather, who drove to Utah to verify his identity.

“Honestly, I’m still dumbstruck by the situation,” Flint told KSTU. “To find him alive is incredible.”

“We’re just grateful that he’s safe and he’s alive and we have our son back. That’s the most important thing ever for us,” Oswalt’s mother told the television station.

Oswalt is now safe in a treatment facility, according to KSTU.

98.3 The Snake

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
WFMY NEWS2

Mom, 3 children found safe after reported missing in Greensboro area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A missing mom and her three children have been found safe, according to Greensboro Crime Stoppers. Police originally said Ayanna Falls and her three children were reported missing in Greensboro and were last seen on March 12. The family is from the Charlotte area. Police said they were all found safe but haven't released any more details about how they were found.
GREENSBORO, NC
