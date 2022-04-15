ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Firefighters battle brush fire near Community School of Naples

By Victoria Costa
WZVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPLES, Fla. — North Collier Firefighters are responding to a 1-1.5 acre brush fire behind Community School of Naples...

abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Firefighters battle manhole fires in Queens

NEW YORK -- Firefighters were on the scene of two manhole fires Tuesday that caused an explosion in Jamaica, Queens.Officials said it happened at around 8 a.m. in an industrial area and since there were not many people around, no injuries were reported, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.There was damage where the explosion blew the cover off the manhole and buckled the roadway on 149th Street.There was a car parked nearby and the force of the explosion tore the back bumper right off and also shattered the back windshield.The vehicle's owner said she was thankful she wasn't inside it. She said...
QUEENS, NY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Fox News

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Two Firefighters Injured Battling Williamson Fire

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling a fire at The Thatcher Company on Route 104 in Williamson Wednesday. Officials say the fire was limited to a storage area for empty drums and totes. According to its website, Thatcher is a chemical manufacturer and distributor. No chemicals were stored in the area where the fire broke out.
WILLIAMSON, NY
WATE

Cocke County firefighters extinguish brush fire between Cosby and Newport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency, as well as firefighters from Cocke County and Cosby put out a brush fire Tuesday evening between Cosby and Newport. The fire on Hickory Hollow Way near the intersection of Middle Creek and Pepper roads damaged some cars according to a spokesperson from Cosby Fire Department but no homes were damaged.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
KXII.com

Love Co., Dickson Firefighters battle grass fire for nearly seven hours

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Multiple Love County Fire Departments and Carter County’s Dickson Fire Department responded to an approximately 450-acre grass fire Sunday afternoon. The Love County Fire Department said the fire was started by someone cooking outside and spread extremely fast across multiple pieces of property in...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Canterbury
Daily Voice

2 Firefighters Hurt Battling Pepsi Co Fire

A massive fire erupted Tuesday, March 22 at the Pepsi Co factory in Piscataway.Two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze including one who suffered heat exhaustion and the other a shoulder injury, local officials said.The cause is believed to have been propane tanks exploding.The fire …
ACCIDENTS
WALA-TV FOX10

MFRD battles brush fire off Airport Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department battled at brush fire in the wooded area behind Academy Sports +Outdoors in the 7400 block of Airport Boulevard Saturday. The 911 call came in shortly before 5 p.m. Firefighters said it was difficult to access the area and ended up bringing...
MOBILE, AL
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha firefighters battle structure fire Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters battled a structure fire at an auto recycling building Monday morning. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were dispatched at 10:18 a.m. to an auto recycling outbuilding near 60th and Harrison Street. Upon arrival, crews saw thick smoke and noted the structure was fully involved....
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shropshire Star

Two dead and nine wounded in shooting at party

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the house and several more were fired outside. Shots fired at a house party early Sunday left two under-age people dead and at least nine more injured, police in the US said. The shooting happened at about midnight during a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. (credit: CBS) While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. He later died at an area hospital. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Found With Gunshot Wound To Head Off E. Lake Street In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 45-year-old man was found shot in the head on a Minneapolis street just after midnight Sunday. Officers were called to the 2900 block of 14th Avenue South, just off East Lake Street in the Phillips community, just after 12:30 a.m., and they arrived to find the victim laying in the street. (credit: CBS) Investigators say “at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle” before the shooter fled. No one is in custody. Anyone with information can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy