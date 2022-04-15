ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30-in-30: Florida CB Kaiir Elam

By Josh Reed
 2 days ago
Kaiir Elam is one of the top cornerbacks in the draft. He started 26 games over 3 seasons at Florida. Elam finished his college career with six interceptions and 26 pass defenses. the 6-foot-2-inch defensive back has ideal size, length, and strength to excel at the next level in different coverages but he really enjoys playing man-to-man.

Playing on an island is something nobody in the whole world will ever experience unless you’re out there,” Elam said. “there’s nothing anybody can possibly do for you to get that same exact feeling and that excitement.”

“I really get excited being on an island by myself because I feel like I’m better than anybody I play against,” Elam continued. “I’m looking to dominate you because I know the work I put in I’m not just being cocky or arrogant I know the work I put in to excel and go there and dominate.”

After the 2020 season, Elam was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation’s top defensive back. He dealt with nagging injuries during the 2021 season but showed toughness and the willingness to battle through injuries.

“The biggest adversity I had to overcome was getting injured in the second quarter of the Alabama game and having to tell them just put some icy hot on it let’s roll because it was the biggest game of my life and I just had to go out there and perform and help my team win,” Elam said.

Elam is projected to be a late 1st round pick in the upcoming draft.

News 4 Buffalo

WNY family honors dad with yearly 20-pound butter lamb

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a yearly tradition for many people in Western New York to get a butter lamb for their Easter brunch or dinner. But one family goes above and beyond with their Easter centerpiece, and it all dates back to the 1970s. Back in the mid 70s, a guy with a larger-than-life […]
AMHERST, NY
