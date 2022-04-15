Naples locksmith accused of pocketing cash in fraud scheme

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A Naples locksmith is facing charges for allegedly pocketing cash from customers and failing to report jobs, authorities said.

Addison Gorman, 35, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation uncovered he was defrauding his employer BB Locksmith, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Gorman had been employed with the company for a year and four months.

The owner, Jeanne Target, discovered the 35-year-old was responding to after-hours calls in November 2021 and convincing customers to pay in cash, an arrest report shows.

“He was super bubbly, has a great personality. I would never suspect that he would be the type that would steal from me,” said Target.

As part of the scheme, Gorman would offer clients a discount if they paid in cash, and would then pocket the cash and not report the work had been done.

The con was found out after investigators listened to calls that were routed to Gorman’s cell phone and discovered at least nine accounts of Gorman offering to do “off the books” jobs.

The customers confirmed with investigators they did not receive a receipt for services performed.

Timesheets and GPS on a work van showed Gorman was responding to the after-hours “lock-out” calls and then failing to report the business.

Gorman defrauded the company out of at least $1,340, but the owners believe there was more, court records show.

The 35-year-old is facing charges of fraud and grand theft.

He was taken to the Collier County jail.