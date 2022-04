WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A water main break on southbound Ohio 48 at Deershadow Road in Hamilton Township has prompted a boil water advisory until further notice. The boil water advisory in effect for all in the area of 7853 Ohio 48 to Foster Maineville Road and all of Deershadow Road until the all-clear notice is issued.

WARREN COUNTY, OH ・ 25 DAYS AGO