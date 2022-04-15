ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Golding joins the cast of Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater's upcoming directorial debut Downtown Owl

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Henry Golding has been added to the cast of the upcoming drama feature Downtown Owl.

The news about the 35-year-old performer was initially revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, who noted that the project would mark the directorial debut of both Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater.

The media outlet also pointed out that the feature is currently in the production stage, with filming taking place in Minnesota.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WeRCg_0f9uiJEv00
Signing on: Henry Golding has been added to the cast of the upcoming drama feature Downtown Owl; he is seen earlier this month

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the project's screenplay is being penned by Linklater.

The feature is based on Chuck Klosterman's novel of the same name, which was published in 2008.

Downtown Owl is set in the fictional town of Owl, North Dakota, which is oddly isolated from much of the 1980s-era pop culture that surrounds the city.

The storyline will follow three interconnected residents of the town, namely an old man fond of reminiscing at a coffee shop, a high school quarterback and a new English teacher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SY8rR_0f9uiJEv00
Source material: The feature is based on Chuck Klosterman's novel of the same name, which was published in 2008

The individuals' lives are then upended by a blizzard that runs through the town, putting them in grave danger.

In addition to co-directing the movie, Rabe and Linklater serve as two of its producers.

Also set to appear in the feature are performers such as Vanessa Hudgens, Ed Harris and Jack Dylan Grazer, as well as Rabe herself.

The co-directors previously issued a statement to Deadline where they expressed their enthusiasm for the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOA3d_0f9uiJEv00
Speaking up: The co-directors previously issued a statement to Deadline where they expressed their enthusiasm for the project; they are seen in 2019

'We are so thrilled to have the opportunity, with this phenomenal cast, exquisite crew, and brilliant producing partners, to bring Chuck Klosterman's human, haunting, and hilarious novel to the screen,' they said.

The husband-and-wife team then noted that the film's story resonated with them when they first encountered the book.

'We both grew up in small towns, towns that we love. The town of Owl, sweet and sour, has felt like home to us from the first read and we are elated to be making this love story about home into a movie,' they stated.

Downtown Owl was previously optioned by Adam Scott and his wife Naomi after they launched their production label in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1V2a_0f9uiJEv00
Being honest: The husband-and-wife team then noted that the film's story resonated with them when they first encountered the book; Golding is seen with costar Vanessa Hudgens, as well as Megan Silverman and Tracy Brennan, in March

The performer previously gave a statement to The Hollywood Reporter after it was announced that he would be working on the project.

He stated: 'We just thought it's a really great story about people that I relate to but also small enough that it would make a good first film out of the gate for us.'

However, the performer and his wife eventually dropped the project, which was later taken up by Rabe and Linklater.

Downtown Owl currently does not have a scheduled release date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMnwP_0f9uiJEv00
In the past Downtown Owl was previously optioned by Adam Scott and his wife Naomi after they launched their production label in 2012; they are seen in March

