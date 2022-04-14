ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Senate Democrat Candidates Silent on Record Inflation Numbers

By Republican Party of Wisconsin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Madison, WI] – Consumer prices rose 8.5% from a year ago, the fastest increase since 1981, and Democrats running for the U.S. Senate had nothing to say about it. Wisconsin voters...

