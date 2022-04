Projected to be a lottery pick, Baylor freshman forward Jeremy Sochan declared for the NBA Draft on Friday. Sochan is projected to be the 13th pick by the Atlanta Hawks, according to NBA Draft Net. He’s listed five picks ahead of former Baylor freshman teammate Kendall Brown by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brown declared for the draft on March 30.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO