An unspeakable tragedy occurred Wednesday evening when a Lake Charles resident was killed by a fallen electric pole. The gentleman reportedly had just attended a local meeting and was sitting in his truck at the time of the accident. According to Sgt. Scott Dougherty, with the Lake Charles Police Department, has confirmed, that the unidentified victim was not in transit. The authorities said his vehicle was parked on Church Street.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO