ISS recommends investors support Goldman Sachs on executive pay

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

April 14 (Reuters) - Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Thursday recommended investors support management on nearly all items including executive pay at the annual meeting of Goldman Sachs Group Inc to be held April 28.

Rival proxy adviser Glass Lewis had previously recommended investors vote against the pay of top executives. In a research note sent by a representative, ISS said “cautionary support” is warranted for the compensation which was “reasonably aligned” with performance.

