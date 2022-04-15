ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

⚾: Messick Dominates in 8-1 Win vs. No. 9 Louisville

By Photo: Ken Lanese
seminoles.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE – Facing the highest-scoring offense in the country, Parker Messick was brilliant in Florida State’s 8-1 win over No. 9 Louisville in front of 4,033 fans at Dick Howser Stadium Thursday night. Messick (5-2) tied a career high with 14 strikeouts and did not walk a batter in 6.2 scoreless...

seminoles.com

