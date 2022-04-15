⚾: Messick Dominates in 8-1 Win vs. No. 9 Louisville

On Wednesday, JD Notae began his stay at the Portsmouth Invitational, a week-long tournament that features 64 of college basketball’s top seniors and gives them the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA and International Scouts, and he proved why he is one of the best guards in the country by scoring 16 and grabbing nine rebounds. Thursday, it was Stanley Umude’s turn to shine. Umude, who competes for Mike Duman Auto Sales alongside Isaiah Whaley of UConn, Fabian White of Houston, and Alex Barcello of BYU, among others, helped his squad secure the 81-77 double-overtime win over Portsmouth Partnership by hitting two free throws near the end of the game. Umude finished the game with 11 points and six rebounds, being one of four players to reach double digits in the game. The second game of Umude’s week will take place Friday at 6 p.m. CT against Sales Systems, Ltd., which is headlined by Josh Carlton of Houston. For more information on the Portsmouth Invitational, including schedules, results, and broadcast information, visit PortsmouthInvitational.com. RelatedNotae, Umude invited to compete in Portsmouth Invitational

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO