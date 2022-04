PHOENIX — (AP) — Chris Paul has built a Hall of Fame-caliber career by passing the ball. He can also shoot it quite well, if needed. Paul scored 19 of his 30 points during a brilliant fourth-quarter scoring display and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-99 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 57 MINUTES AGO