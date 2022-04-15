Softball: Hoffman leads Indian Hills past Mahwah
Alayna Hoffman led the way with a home run, her fifth of the season, to go along with two more hits and five RBI as Indian Hills defeated Mahwah 10-0 in Mahwah. Kathleen DiFalco also had...www.nj.com
Alayna Hoffman led the way with a home run, her fifth of the season, to go along with two more hits and five RBI as Indian Hills defeated Mahwah 10-0 in Mahwah. Kathleen DiFalco also had...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0