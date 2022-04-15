ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

Softball: Hoffman leads Indian Hills past Mahwah

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alayna Hoffman led the way with a home run, her fifth of the season, to go along with two more hits and five RBI as Indian Hills defeated Mahwah 10-0 in Mahwah. Kathleen DiFalco also had...

Related
NJ.com

Softball: Jackson Memorial over St. John Vianney

A run in the bottom of the eighth was the difference for Jackson Memorial in a 5-4 extra-inning win on Saturday in Jackson. Jackson Memorial opened the scoring with two runs in the second before St. John Vianney tied it with a run each in the third and sixth innings, only to see Jackson Memorial go back ahead 3-2 with a run in the sixth. From there, St. John Vianney went in front 4-3 with two in the top of the seventh, but Jackson Memorial answered right back and tied it in the seventh, 4-4.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Track and field: Union Cath. girls, S. Brunswick boys win at East Brunswick Invitational

The Union Catholic girls team and the South Brunswick boys teams took first at the East Brunswick Invitational at Carl Sandburg Middle School in Old Bridge. Victoria Urbaez, Jenna Keith, Asydiah Pray-Brown, and Alexandra Moore gave Union Catholic a gold medal in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 9:35.00 while Taylor Cox, Leah Gould, Sydney McDonald and Ajane Thompson ran a 47.29 to take first in the 4x100.
UNION, NJ
City
Mahwah, NJ
Mahwah, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Audubon defeats St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Softball recap

It was a high-scoring affair as Audubon defeated St. Joseph (Hamm.) 16-15 in Hammonton in a game that featured 31 combined hits. Emily McCutcheon led Audubon going 2-3 with four RBI, one home run, and two walks. Trailing 13-12 going into the final inning, Audubon (2-2) scored four runs in...
AUDUBON, NJ
NJ.com

Bernards over Cedar Grove - Boys lacrosse recap

David Brothers netted six goals with an assist to lead Bernards past Cedar Grove, 10-4, in Cedar Grove. Zack Zukowsky and Finn Vaccaro had a goal and an assist while Sean Doran and Harry Kauffman both scored as well for Bernards (3-4). Nick Paterno also made nine saves. Bernards outshot...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
#Indian Hills
NJ.com

Softball: Pingry over Belvidere

Pingry scored all six of its runs across the first four innings and withstood Belvidere scoring five in its half of the third for a 6-5 win on Saturday in Belvidere. Pingry scored once each in the first and second inning before adding two in the third to go up 4-0 only to see Belvidere have its five-run inning and lead 5-4. Pingry answered right back with two runs in the fourth and lead the rest of the way.
BELVIDERE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Lacrosse: Laxnumbers standings as of April 17

3-Ridgewood (5-2) 4-Hunterdon Central (5-2) 23-Newark East Side (1-5) 9-Washington Township (2-4) 14-South Brunswick (2-1-1) 16-Freehold Township (2-3) 20-Cherry Hill East (1-7) 21-West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-3) 22-Atlantic City (1-6) NORTH, GROUP 3. 1-Chatham (2-3) 2-North Hunterdon (3-2) 3-Morris Knolls (8-0) 4-Northern Highlands (4-2) 5-Ramapo (2-4) 6-Red Bank Regional (3-4) 7-Princeton...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

St. Joseph (Met.) over Roxbury - Boys lacrosse recap

Jonathan Slusser led everyone with five goals and one assist as St. Joseph (Met.) won on the road, 12-8, over Roxbury. Daniel Bachenski put in two goals and three assists while Spencer Angeles added two goals and two assists for St. Joseph (Met.) (2-5), which scored five goals in the final period.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Softball: Bound Brook over East Brunswick Tech

Bound Brook scored in each of its first five at-bats on the way to a 13-5 win over East Brunswick Tech on Saturday in Bound Brook. The teams were tied 4-4 after an inning, but Bound Brook added two in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth on the way to the win.
BOUND BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Watchung Hills over South Plainfield

Watchung Hills scored three runs in the bottom of the first and led the rest of the way in an 11-2 win over South Plainfield on Saturday in Warren. South Plainfield had a run in each of the first two innings, but Watchung Hills had three in its half of the first and two in the second to lead 5-2 before adding six in the third.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus Catholic defeats Saddle Brook - Baseball recap

Paramus Catholic defeated Saddle Brook 5-2 behind Anthony Radice as he went 2-3 with one RBI and one run in Paramus. Paramus Catholic (3-4) took a 4-0 lead into the sixth before Saddle Brook (0-5) cut its lead in half with two runs in the top of the inning. However, Paramus Catholic would answer back with one more run.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Iatesta, Nolan spearhead Newton over Wallkill - Baseball recap

Matt Iatesta and Brayden Nolan put up identical numbers, both going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double to help Newton take a 10-6 victory over Wallkill Valley in Hamburg. A seven run outburst in the top of the fourth proved to be decisive for Newton, which improved to 3-0 on the season.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

