GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It was game day at Ryder Park for Grand Island as they hosted Hastings for a doubleheader. Game one was close for both teams, but it was the Islanders who claimed the first game 4-2. Same story for game two as the bats stayed hot for Grand Island as they recorded six runs on the day, sweeping Hastings 6-1. Hunter Jensen had a day with three RBI on the day for Grand Island.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO