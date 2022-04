Chesaning senior Tyler Sager put his name in the record books, striking out 20 batters Thursday in an 8-0 win over Ovid-Elsie. Kenton SanMiguel of Breckenridge set the Michigan high school record with 22 strikeouts in a game in 2009, and five other pitchers have struck out 21, leaving Sager tied for seventh for most strikeouts in a game.

