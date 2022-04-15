ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Wind adversely affecting people’s breathing

KSNB Local4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska Examiner's Aaron Sanderford published an article that...

www.ksnblocal4.com

KSNB Local4

Hazardous effects of worsening drought conditions- David Stoltz

The University of Nebraska-Kearney is celebrating after they got funding for a new medical complex on their campus. The Nebraska Examiner's Aaron Sanderford published an article that accused Herbster of groping multiple women. Communication styles for healthy relationships. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska at...
NEBRASKA STATE
AccuWeather

Wet weather to provide drought relief across West

AccuWeather forecasters say the stormy parade of the northwestern United States is starting up again this week as storms are expected to sweep through the region one by one. This can provide drought relief for the Northwest as rain and snow will fall. "The Gulf of Alaska will become the...
REDDING, CA
Nebraska State
Fox News

South to see stormy weather on Easter weekend

A historic winter storm across the northern Plains is finally winding down. Additional light snowfall will continue on Friday, but the heaviest snow has ended. In total, as many as 36 inches of snow were reported in North Dakota and 47 inches in Montana. In North Dakota, travel remains widely...
WISCONSIN STATE
MedicalXpress

How does COVID-19 affect people's ability to smell

A decreased or altered sense of smell—called olfactory dysfunction—is a common symptom experienced by individuals with COVID-19. As described in an article published in The Laryngoscope, researchers recently searched the medical literature for studies reporting changes in olfactory structures detected through imaging tests of patients with COVID-19. The...
SCIENCE
AccuWeather

April snowstorm poses major threat to newborn cattle

Nearly halfway through the month of April is the heart of calving season, and for ranchers in the northern Plains, the blast of wintry weather will endanger the lives of their most fragile animals. As a springtime snowstorm barrels through a swath of the nation's midsection, some ranchers have found...
SIDNEY, MT
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Unk
KSNB Local4

Bird flu concerns Nebraskans with backyard flocks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Extension educator Brett Kreifels is from a poultry family. His aunt Christie retired from the family’s major hatchery a few years ago, but couldn’t give up her backyard hens. They all know how serious the avian flu is. Nationwide, at least 70 commercial...
NEBRASKA STATE

