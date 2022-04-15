Wind adversely affecting people’s breathing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nomi Health has announced it will sponsor $1 million in mental healthcare services for frontline workers across several states. To deliver the care, Nomi Health has partnered with Tava Health. Tava has partnered with many healthcare institutions to offer online therapy and mental health education. The program...
The University of Nebraska-Kearney is celebrating after they got funding for a new medical complex on their campus. The Nebraska Examiner's Aaron Sanderford published an article that accused Herbster of groping multiple women. Communication styles for healthy relationships. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska at...
Hundreds of miles of roads were shut down, ranchers and their animals faced brutal conditions -- and will see more tough weather ahead. Meanwhile, snowdrifts in some spots were estimated to be higher than 10 feet in some places. The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana...
AccuWeather forecasters say the stormy parade of the northwestern United States is starting up again this week as storms are expected to sweep through the region one by one. This can provide drought relief for the Northwest as rain and snow will fall. "The Gulf of Alaska will become the...
A historic winter storm across the northern Plains is finally winding down. Additional light snowfall will continue on Friday, but the heaviest snow has ended. In total, as many as 36 inches of snow were reported in North Dakota and 47 inches in Montana. In North Dakota, travel remains widely...
A decreased or altered sense of smell—called olfactory dysfunction—is a common symptom experienced by individuals with COVID-19. As described in an article published in The Laryngoscope, researchers recently searched the medical literature for studies reporting changes in olfactory structures detected through imaging tests of patients with COVID-19. The...
Nearly halfway through the month of April is the heart of calving season, and for ranchers in the northern Plains, the blast of wintry weather will endanger the lives of their most fragile animals. As a springtime snowstorm barrels through a swath of the nation's midsection, some ranchers have found...
Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Extension educator Brett Kreifels is from a poultry family. His aunt Christie retired from the family’s major hatchery a few years ago, but couldn’t give up her backyard hens. They all know how serious the avian flu is. Nationwide, at least 70 commercial...
