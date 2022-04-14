ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Garrett Stallings makes 2022 debut with Bowie

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
Former Tennessee pitcher Garrett Stallings made his 2022 minor league debut Wednesday for the Bowie Baysox.

He started and pitched four innings, recording four strikeouts, two walks, two earned runs and four hits.

The Baysox are located in Bowie, Maryland and are a Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

Stallings was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft. He was drafted in the fifth round with the 151st overall pick.

Stallings played at Tennessee from 2017-19. The former Vol played for Tony Vitello during the 2018-19 seasons.

He appeared in 52 games with 35 starts with the Vols.

Stallings came to Tennessee from Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, Virginia.

