Environment

Thursday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

By Lauren Wallace
yourcentralvalley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a warm and sunny end to the week in...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
#Pinpoint Weather#Sierra
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDTN

Wet conditions tonight, lower rain chances Tuesday

Showers and a chance of thunder will continue tonight but come to an end by the drive to work Tuesday morning. Most of Tuesday afternoon will also be dry with just the small chance of an isolated shower passing by. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with showers and a thunderstorm...
WIBW

Easter forecast: Scattered showers through midday and staying cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Happy Easter! Scattered rain showers will last through around midday today with temperatures staying cold today only reaching the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. The clouds should begin to dissipate some this evening. Frost is also likely overnight tonight with a light freeze in our northern counties.
AccuWeather

Don't be fooled by spring warmth. The polar vortex will be on the move

A consistent stretch of warmth that gripped the northeastern United States through the first full day of spring Monday may have fooled many into thinking warmth is here to stay. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April. Snow may even occur on more than one occasion amid colder weather.
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/17 Easter morning forecast

After last night's showers moved through, we're waking up to MUCH colder air for your Sunday.Wind chills are in the 30s for many, although skies are bright. It'll be a brighter, breezy holiday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s and low 50s, about 15-20 degrees colder than yesterday!It'll be even chillier tonight with lows around 40 in the city and low to mid 30s for the 'burbs. A Freeze Watch has been issued for tonight into Monday morning for areas where the growing season has already begun (mainly south and east). Despite the cold, it will remain dry.Monday starts off cold, but bright. Clouds increase into the afternoon ahead of a coastal storm that will bring a soaking rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. The higher elevations of Sullivan/Ulster and into the Poconos/Catskills will likely see some accumulating snow. Stay tuned.We'll gradually climb to more seasonable temps in the 60s by midweek. Happy Easter to those who celebrate!
