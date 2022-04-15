ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York subway attack: What was the motive?

By Sharon Crowley
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Accused Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James finds himself under the unrelenting glare of the national spotlight. But in the aftermath of his horrific attack inside the New York City subway earlier this week, law enforcement and everyone else now are asking: Why?. Former FBI agent Kathy...

Comments / 1

