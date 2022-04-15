ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

‘A force of nature’: Former Chatham County commission chairman passes away at 90

By Eve Hermann, Edward Moody, Joseph Leonard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzX75_0f9udhlW00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Chatham County commission chairman Pete Liakakis passed away Thursday night at age 90, according to Fox & Weeks obituary. The funeral home says he died surrounded by his family.

Liakakis was a longtime personal bodyguard and friend of late Hollywood star Burt Reynolds. Liakakis served on several community and governmental boards, ran political campaigns and co-founded Savannah Responds to assist those in crisis.

Local leaders are remembering Liakakis as a tireless public servant, known for seemingly being in more than one place at the same time. A true man of the people, if there was an event happening in Chatham County you could count on Pete Liakakis to be there.

“People say, you know, they say I’ve got a clone,” Liakakis said. “You’ve heard that before.”

“When was the last time you took a vacation?” WSAV’s Andrew Davis asked during a 2012 interview with Liakakis.

“About 18 years ago,” Liakakis responded.

At the time of that interview, Liakakis was ending his second and final term as chairman of the Chatham County Commission. In 2012, he was recognized for his lifetime of achievement in public and community service with the dedication of the Pete Liakakis Government Building in downtown Savannah.

“My leadership helped many innovative and creative things in the county, and helped keep the commission in a positive way,” Liakakis said.

“I had the pleasure of working with that man for eight years, and it was truly an honor to work with him,” said Dean Kicklighter, District 7 Commissioner.

Kicklighter said he and Liakakis disagreed on many issues, but he always respected his dedication to the people of Chatham County.

“It was obvious to me that Pete cared about our county, and that Pete, although it may be a different opinion than mine, Pete truly believed that he was doing what was in the best interest of the whole county,” Kicklighter said.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, who served as vice-chair of city council after Liakakis held the position, says the Savannah native was hardwired for service.

“He was always engaging, helping people,” Johnson said. “I remember when we had flooding in Savannah on the westside, and he came up, showed up with a canoe and he was out there getting people out of there. He was just a force of nature unto himself.”

He was an active member of countless organizations and government boards. He was also an entrepreneur and earned black belts in Karate and Kung Fu, serving as Burt Reynolds’s personal bodyguard for many years.

“They said he was walking around always armed and stuff. So ya know, he wasn’t really the one you really wanted to mess with either,” Johnson said.

And before largely stepping away from public life, he spoke to News 3 of a life well lived with few if any regrets, and what he hoped would be the lasting legacy of his service.

“It might stimulate somebody else to do what I’ve done,” Liakakis said. “Well, why don’t I do those things? Why don’t I run for office? Why don’t I help people? If people even in a little way will reach out to help one another, we would be a much better society. Showing your love, it makes a difference.”

“#Savannah has lost a true giant in the passing of my friend and community champion, Chairman Pete Liakakis,” Mayor Van Johnson wrote in a tribute on Facebook. Liakakis preceded Johnson as vice chair on city council and later served two terms as Chatham County Commission Chairman.

Liakakis was “infamously known for being more than one place at the same time as he actively served many, many causes,” Johnson continued. “My prayers are extended to his beloved wife, Mary Jean, his son, Toney, his family and Savannah’s Greek Community. Rest well deserved, my friend.”

Liakakis was born in the Hostess City on Jan. 9, 1932. The lifetime member of St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church graduated from Savannah High School. He then enlisted into the Air Force and trained in communications, Fox and Weeks said.

Liakakis is survived by his wife Mary Jean and their son Toney.

Rep. Carl Gilliard emailed the following statement to media Friday afternoon.

“Today we have truly lost a giant in American history Pete Liakakis was America and Pete Liakakis exemplified the embodiment of servitude to all races. He always said, “We are our brothers keeper!” Pete Liakakis was truly our brothers keeper. He looked out for the loss the least and the left out. We are going to miss this impeccable leader who continued to serve Savannah Georgia and America. His efforts for disaster relief, in the areas of the jaws of life to save lives, his efforts to feed and send rescue supplies to the major disasters all over the nation. His efforts to help me Feed the Hungry. He was my mentor and my friend. We are truly gonna miss him. But most of all he was a servant to America.”

A viewing will be held on April 19 at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church on West Anderson Street. The funeral service will be held at the same church the following day at 11 a.m.

Comments / 2

Related
WSAV News 3

Chatham County announces Small Business Grant Program

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — COVID cases may be down in Chatham County, but many local, small businesses are still recovering from the crisis. Using $1.5 Million dollars from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, Chatham County will give grants of up to $25,000 to eligible, locally owned businesses in the unincorporated areas. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Fort Pulaski to celebrate sPark Collaboration Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Pulaski National Monument will be celebrating sPark Collaboration Day as part of a series celebrating National Park Week. The event will have activities for all ages with static displays of police vehicles, a fire truck and more in the parking lot. Participating organizations include Chatham County Parks and Recreation, Oatland Island […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham County delegation agrees on new district map

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County delegation announced that all members have signed off on a new version of the district map. According to Representative Derek Mallow, the legislators all made compromises to come to a consensus, but ultimately they were able to agree on the revised map.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
Savannah, GA
Obituaries
Chatham County, GA
Government
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Shooting suspect in custody after a year on the run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man accused of shooting a stranger in 2021 in Augusta, Georgia is now behind bars. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says in March of 2021, 32-year old Reginald Jerome McGee shot a man and his uncle inside of a car on the 2100 block of MLK Blvd. Authorities say the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Suspects plead guilty to lesser charges in Brunswick teen’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Two suspects have pled guilty to lesser charges in the 2021 death of a Brunswick teenager. The charges stem from the Apr. 2021 shooting death of 17-year-old Javier Cordova at a Glynn County apartment complex. According to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office, Cordova appeared uninvitedat a cookout at the […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Johnson
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
Carl Gilliard
WSAV News 3

Man arrested for murder in West Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a 42-year-old in West Savannah last month. Shawn Campbell Jr., 21, was arrested for murder on Monday by the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Detectives believe Campbell shot Timothy Lewis nearly a month ago on Feb. 23. Around 10:30 p.m. that Wednesday, officers responded […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Force Of Nature#Fox Weeks
WSAV News 3

Deputies arrest 3 Burton men on drug, gun charges

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested three Burton men Tuesday on illegal drug and firearm charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the men were arrested after a traffic stop Tuesday morning around 11. Deputies say they stopped the car on Goethe Hill Road and smelled marijuana coming from the car. BCSO arrested the […]
BURTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Waynesboro mayor convicted of theft at loan business

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of an east Georgia town has pleaded guilty to felony theft and forgery charges, prompting his immediate removal from office. Local news outlets report Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell pleaded guilty Tuesday in Statesboro to theft by taking, theft by deception and second-degree forgery. A judge sentenced Carswell to 10 […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Family Practice welcomes Brian DeLoach

Statesboro Family Practice is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Brian DeLoach, MD., a board certified family medicine physician. Dr. DeLoach is a native of Statesboro. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1996 with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology. He attended medical school at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. Following graduation from medical school in 2000, he completed a Family Medicine residency at the Medical College of Georgia Department of Family Medicine. Returning home, Dr. DeLoach was in private practice for over six years before becoming the Medical Director of Georgia Southern University’s Health Services in 2008.
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSAV News 3

Woman killed, another in ICU after Midway crash

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – One woman was killed and four others were injured in a crash in Midway Tuesday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Lyle Thurmond, the two-vehicle crash happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Leroy Coffer Highway and Freedman Grove Road. Thurmond said the driver of a Ford Fusion was […]
MIDWAY, GA
WJCL

Georgia law maker produces Ahmaud Arbery documentary

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The murder of Ahmaud Arbery gripped the nation. The crime also inspired a Georgia lawmaker to repeal the state’s citizen’s arrest law. State Rep. Carl Gilliard’s effort is now the subject of a documentary he wrote and produced to chronicle his successful legislative effort.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy