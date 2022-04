ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A legendary tennis player was in Asheville today for one of the world’s largest annual international team competitions in women’s sports. Billie Jean King was in Asheville for the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup competition between the USA and Ukraine women’s tennis teams at the Harrah Cherokee Center. She also met with Ukrainian players and shared her support for Ukraine. The competition was re-named after King in 2020.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO