BOZEMAN, Mont. – As the Montana State Lacrosse team traveled back from their game against North Dakota State on Sunday, their trip took an unexpected turn. "Somebody in the back said hey we see smoke coming out of the bathroom," Cats Senior Club President, Bubba Ullman said. "We immediately pull over to evacuate the bus, then our driver and our coach open up the engine bay in the back and we can just see smoke coming out and realized like 'Oh this is serious, this isn't just going to be a fire extinguisher to put it out.'"

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO