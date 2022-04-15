ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade Police Officer Alejandro Giraldo Convicted Of Battery & Official Misconduct

By CBSMiami.com Team
 2 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was convicted Thursday for unlawfully tackling a woman to the ground and then writing a false arrest report.

It happened in March of 2019.

Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo is seen on body camera footage tackling Dyma Loving, who had called police when her neighbor allegedly pointed a shotgun on her.

When police arrived, Loving was the one who ended up in handcuffs, and then in jail.

Thursday, jurors deliberated for a little over an hour and convicted Giraldo of battery and official misconduct.

He faces up to five years in prison.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement on Twitter:

“We will continue doing what we can to hold officers who violate the law accountable, because when a law enforcement officer commits a crime, it truly eats at the trust they need to keep our residents & communities safe.”

Comments / 22

Mike Guy
2d ago

They never learn but we should not pay For his misconduct. That’s a big issue and a big problem that needs to be brought to light. Police officers should have their own insurances so the citizens don’t have to put a penny for their misconduct

Reply(5)
12
smart beaner
2d ago

she call the police to report and she got arrested...looks like she also got discriminated..by not believing her words and describing of the event..police fail todo basic Investigation on. the spot..and they just act on what they saw big fail

Reply
3
Dee_Pavon
2d ago

What is wrong with what he did? Unless there is another video I don’t see anything wrong? Why was she resisting arrest and screaming about. Don’t see any officer committing any crime, but again this is the way things are now. She is going to get a lot of money from the county, smart move. May GOD protect our Law Enforcement.

Reply(3)
5
