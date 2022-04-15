Miami-Dade Police Officer Alejandro Giraldo Convicted Of Battery & Official Misconduct

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was convicted Thursday for unlawfully tackling a woman to the ground and then writing a false arrest report.

It happened in March of 2019.

Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo is seen on body camera footage tackling Dyma Loving, who had called police when her neighbor allegedly pointed a shotgun on her.

When police arrived, Loving was the one who ended up in handcuffs, and then in jail.

Thursday, jurors deliberated for a little over an hour and convicted Giraldo of battery and official misconduct.

He faces up to five years in prison.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement on Twitter:

“We will continue doing what we can to hold officers who violate the law accountable, because when a law enforcement officer commits a crime, it truly eats at the trust they need to keep our residents & communities safe.”