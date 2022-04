Councilwoman Jane Bonner has announced the 2022 schedule of Spring Nature Programs at the Town of Brookhaven’s Cedar Beach, located on Harbor Beach Road in Mount Sinai. All programs are free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, e-mail Environmental Educator Nicole Pocchiare at [email protected]. Please provide your name, phone number, and the number of people and the ages of the children attending. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Programs will not run during inclement weather.

BROOKHAVEN, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO