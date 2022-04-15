ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Hundreds of students protest in support of LGBTQ+ community, after controversial social media post

 3 days ago

Dozens of students at Clemson University are speaking out in support of the LGBTQ+ community on campus. Hundreds of students protest in support...

Zionsville Community High School juniors organize walkout in support of LGBTQ community

Three Zionsville Community High School juniors organized a schoolwide walkout to protest bills being passed across the U.S. that they believe delegitimize the LGBTQ community. After reading about protests at other high schools to support opposition to Florida’s HB 1557, commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and similar legislation in other states, Nixe Negrin organized the same type of protest at ZCHS to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
Oreo continues its LGBTQ+ allyship despite the culture war against ‘woke’ companies

The latest piece of work from award-winning filmmaker Alice Wu (The Half Of It, Saving Face) is a short film about coming out. We meet a young man who appears to be stumbling through his coming-out process to his parents. But there’s a twist that extends this story from the traditional coming-out story to illustrate a larger point about the process, the struggle, and the challenges that don’t end after that first conversation. It’s also an Oreo ad.
A Former KKK Headquarters In South Carolina Will Now Become A Diversity Center

A former Ku Klux Klan (KKK) headquarters in Laurens, South Carolina, a city known for its racist history, is now being turned into a diversity center. KKK member John Howard Jr. opened the Redneck Shop, a KKK museum, store and meeting place inside of an old movie theater in 1996. Over the years the place became known as the “World’s Only Klan Museum,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. In addition to a KKK headquarters, the place also sold lynching photos, old grenades owned by the groups, pins, T-shirts, hats, and other hateful memorabilia.
Black Lives Matter protests are shaping how people understand racial inequality

Considered to be the largest social justice movement since the civil rights era of the 1960s, Black Lives Matter is more than the scores of street protests organized by the social justice group that attracted hundreds of thousands of demonstrators across the world. From its early days in 2014 after Officer Darren Wilson killed Michael Brown, Jr. to the protests following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Black Lives Matter has opened the door for social change by expanding the way we think about the complicated issues that involve race. As sociologists who study how protests lay the groundwork for...
Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs. Both public school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them using racial slurs. Per reports, the video reportedly shows the two teachers yelling at a classroom of students and use the N-word at least twice. In the video, one of the educators told the students that she was tired of the excuse that race plays a factor in how police officers respond to people.
Human Rights Campaign Demotes Fox Corporation From Top Workplace List Following Fox News Coverage Of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill, LGBTQ Issues

Click here to read the full article. The Human Rights Campaign is sanctioning Fox Corporation from its list of top workplaces following Fox News’ coverage of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and LGBTQ+ issues. Aryn Fields, HRC’s senior press secretary, said that HRC has deducted 25 points from Fox Corp.’s score in its Corporate Equality Index. Fox Corp. had been among the companies earning a “100 percent” rating as best places to work for LGBTQ+ quality. Fields said in a statement, “Fox News has a history of sharing misinformation and disinformation about the LGBTQ+ community. We know from our own research, which...
