Lizzo is your host for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Prime Video, an eight-part reality competition series that intends to net the hit singer and rapper some fresh talent for her touring crew of backup dancers. “Girls that look like me simply don’t get representation,” Lizzo says of her search through official dancer channels; thus, she’s taken the hunt for talent into her own capable hands. “Are you ready for that jiggle, that wiggle, and everything in the middle?” Take it away, Lizzo.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 22 DAYS AGO