Louisville, KY

VIDEO: Carjacker allegedly tries shooting Fern Creek car lot employee, speeds away when gun jams

Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for April 14th, 2022. This week we're talking about NOAA Weather Radio and Louisville's history with tornadoes. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke...

www.wave3.com

WHAS11

Louisville child shot multiple times, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said a young person was sent to the hospital after being shot multiple times. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a shooting call in the 2100 block of West Kentucky Street near Dr. W. J. Hodge St.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Fern Creek, KY
City
Louisville, KY
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

2 men killed outside of popular south Louisville sports bar, residents concerned about safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the parking lot of a popular bar in south Louisville. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at the Hoops Grill and Sports Bar on Strawberry Lane in the Southland Park neighborhood. When police arrived, they said they found a victim inside a car, and another on the ground a short distance away — both men.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
thecomeback.com

Man pulls gun after allegedly trying to fight Mike Tyson, Tyson helps defuse situation

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson (who’s still been doing some exhibition fights the last few years) might not be the first name that comes to mind as someone skilled in peacefully defusing potentially-violent situations, but Tyson sure seems to have gotten the job done in an incident at a Hollywood rooftop bar Tuesday night. As per TMZ, there was a small comedy show going on that Tyson and friends were in attendance for. Someone approached Tyson and tried to talk to him during the set, reportedly trying to challenge him to a fight, and then pulled a gun (as shown above) after the MC intervened. Here’s more from the TMZ report:
WNDU

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating shooting of 15-year-old in Goshen

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in St. Joseph County updates hours of operation. You can now get your vaccine Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Santaniello's Glenlord Restaurant & Pizzeria permanently closes. Updated: moments ago. The property was put on the...

