It would appear that Godzilla and potentially other monsters are making their debut in Call of Duty games like Call of Duty: Warzone very soon. Earlier this year, a leak indicated that the likes of King Kong and Godzilla would come to Call of Duty titles like Warzone sometime this year. At the time, it seemed incredibly far-fetched, especially due to the fact it has been over a year since the release of Godzilla vs Kong, a film that would've been appropriate to tie in to. With that said, it seems like it's actually happening and the arrival of these goliaths is imminent.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO