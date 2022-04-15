Maryland Weather: Pleasant, Sunny And Dry Friday In Store

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front crossed the region Thursday afternoon with only a few showers and a trace of rain at BWI. Temperatures dropped from the low 80s to the mid-60s in a very short period and will continue to fall back into the low to mid-40s overnight Thursday under clear skies.

Friday will turn into a really pleasant sunny and dry day with a high near 70 degrees. By the weekend another fast-moving cold front will approach the region and likely kick up a few showers by later in the day, with highs again near 70.

For Easter this weekend, look for sunny and cooler air with highs in the mid to upper 50s, making for a much cooler end to the weekend.

Our next chance of rain will come Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Have a great weekend! Bob Turk