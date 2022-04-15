ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Pleasant, Sunny And Dry Friday In Store

By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front crossed the region Thursday afternoon with only a few showers and a trace of rain at BWI. Temperatures dropped from the low 80s to the mid-60s in a very short period and will continue to fall back into the low to mid-40s overnight Thursday under clear skies.

Friday will turn into a really pleasant sunny and dry day with a high near 70 degrees. By the weekend another fast-moving cold front will approach the region and likely kick up a few showers by later in the day, with highs again near 70.

For Easter this weekend, look for sunny and cooler air with highs in the mid to upper 50s, making for a much cooler end to the weekend.

Our next chance of rain will come Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Have a great weekend! Bob Turk

Marylanders Weather: Prepare For Wind Gusts And Freezing Temperatures

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are in for a cold night across the region.  Baltimore and the Interstate 95 corridor are under a Frost Advisory from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. During this time, parts of the state could experience low temperatures in the mid-30s.  In fact, some of the northern suburbs are under a Freeze Warning for lows in the low 30s. The Monday morning commuter rush will be cold and dry with thickening clouds.   Rain will develop later. Overall, Marylanders will experience a rainy and raw day with highs mostly in the 40s. Winds out of the east will come with 20–30 mile-per-hour gusts, which will make it feel that much colder. Look for moderate rain at times tapering off by midnight in most areas with the potential for an inch of rain, with locally higher amounts. Tuesday will be better, but still cool.  At that point, temperature highs will return to the low to mid-50s with breezy conditions, a few clouds, and even a spotty shower. Marylanders will see at least a 60-degree day on Wednesday with more sunshine and lighter winds.
