Francisco Puebla was standing near the doorway of the hardware shop he manages in the East Village when he saw the city’s most wanted man stroll by. Frank James, the prime suspect in a mass shooting that occurred just the day before, was wandering along a busy New York street.“I saw him and my eyes just went right to his face. Yeah it’s him,” Mr Puebla, a 46-year-old father of two, told The Independent.It had been more than 24 hours since someone matching Mr James’ description opened fire on a busy subway train in Brooklyn, injuring at least 23...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO