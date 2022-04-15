ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Glenwood Wins Boy’s CBCSD Relays in Council Bluffs

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
(Council Bluffs) Glenwood won the team title at the CBCSD boy’s track meet at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs on Thursday. The Rams scored 142-points.

Individually, Colin Lillie of St, Albert won the 3200 meters in (10:15.72), Baylor Bergren of Red Oak, second, (10:28.03), and Drew Engler of Atlantic finished third in (10:35.84). Lillie won the 1600 Meters in (4:44.33). Brenden Monahan, of St. Albert, won the 100 Meters in (11.11), and 400 Meters, (51.19), and Will Neuharth of Harlan outran the field in the 200 Meters in (23.23). Andrew Smith of Glenwood won the 800 meters in (2:09.27), and Tyler Boldra won the 110 Meter Hurdles in (15.83).

Hunter Deyo of Lewis Central dominated the throws. The senior won the Discus with a heave of 126-11 and tossed the Shot 49-00.00 for the win. Tayden Brown of Clarinda and teammate Isaac Jones won the Long Jump and the High Jump. Brown flew 21-08.50 for the win, and Jones cleared 6-01.00 for gold.

In the Relays, Harlan won the 800-Meter Sprint Medley Relay in a time of (1:38.40), and the 4×200 Meter Relay in (1:33.91). Glenwood topped the field in the 4×800 Meter Relay, (8:41.84), and Atlantic finished second in 9:00.17. Glenwood took the Shuttle Hurdle Relay in a time of (1:03.89), and Red Oak won the Distance Medley, (3:44.63). Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln won the 4×100 Meter Relay in (45.41), and Lewis Central Polished off the meet with a win in the 4×400 Meter Relay in a time of (3:37.02).

Team Results:

1. Glenwood, 142

2. Clarinda, 123

3. Lewis Central, 119.50

4. Harlan, 85.00

5. St. Albert, 60.00

6. Atlantic, 58.00

7. Red Oak, 56.50

8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, 39.50

9. Denison-Schleswig, 39.50

10. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, 19

