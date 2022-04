Several areas in Des Moines where major developments are planned have inadequate sewer capacity, Public Works director Jonathan Gano told City Council members Monday.Why it matters: Economic development and human health are at stake. Sewage could improperly discharge into neighborhood areas or waterways if the issues are not addressed, Gano said.Driving the news: Gano presented to the council a prioritization study Monday that weighs the likely development of an area and whether its current sewer network can accommodate anticipated growth.Of 17 areas identified through a long-term city development plan, nine lacked adequate sewer service, the study concluded. Among them is...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 26 DAYS AGO