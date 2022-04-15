3 local cannabis growers get green light

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dozens of farms across New York state are getting the green light to grow marijuana.

The Office of Cannabis Management received more than 150 applications, and approved over 50 licenses Thursday.

Three of the farms that got the OK are located right here in Western New York.

Approved local growers were: Wheatfield Gardens LLC in Erie County, Yager Farms Inc. in Erie County, and the Releaf Market LLC in Chautauqua County.

The full list is below.

1. Main Street Farms, LLC (Cortland)

2. Enfield Glen Hopyard LLC (Tompkins)

3. Empire Agricultural Services, LLC (Monroe)

4. The Releaf Market LLC (Chautauqua)

5. Terrace Corporation of New York (Saratoga)

6. Lunulata LLC (Dutchess)

7. Oak Queens LLC (Ulster)

8. Wheatfield Gardens LLC (Erie)

9. PASSION FIELD FARM LLC (Dutchess)

10. Peter Pracilio (Otsego)

11. Hurd Farm LLC (Ulster)

12. ROC Dispensary and Hydroponics LLC (Monroe)

13. Canadice Farm LLC (Ontario)

14. Greenleaf Cannabis LLC (Washington)

15. B30F Enterprises, LLC (Oswego)

16. HappyHealing420 LLC (Oswego)

17. Colorado’s Brand Distributing, LLC (Monroe)

18. Cornucopia Growers LLC (Schoharie)

19. Unifi Group LLC (Onondaga)

20. Michael D Warholic JR (Delaware)

21. Grateful Valley Farm, LLC (Steuben)

22. EAST END FLOWER FARM LTD (Suffolk)

23. Plant Connection Inc (Suffolk )

24. JD Pinnacle Holdings LLC (Madison)

25. ROUTE 27 HOPYARD LLC (Suffolk)

26. Rippin’ Ridge Farm, LLC (Madison)

27. The Hemp Division Inc. (Dutchess)

28. HR Botanicals, LLC (Sullivan)

29. Phil Spinelli Farrier Service LLC (Albany)

30. Timothy G Hunter (Wayne)

31. American Weed LLC (Oswego)

32. Kennedys herbal solution (Washington)

33. Tricolla Gardens LLC (Tioga)

34. ReliefLeaf LLC (Schoharie)

35. Slack Hollow Organics LLC (Washington)

36. Breathing Web Farms LLC (Onondaga)

37. Fat Nell l. l. c. (Columbia)

38. Spadafarm, LLC (Dutchess)

39. Aeterna Cannabis LLC (Columbia)

40. Yager Farms Inc (Erie)

41. TWIN ARCH FARM LLC (Orange)

42. Outcast Acres Farm LLC (Washington)

43. Chickidoo LLC (Orange)

44. Honest Pharmco, Inc (Wayne)

45. Hudson River Hemp L. L. C. (Dutchess)

46. Clear Natural LLC (Dutchess)

47. Westkill Bend Inc (Schoharie)

48. Brian F Conlon (Schenectady)

49. Weathertop Farm LLC (Schoharie)

50. Claverack Farm LLC (Columbia)

51. Hemp Industry Consultants, Inc. (Sullivan)

52. Bone Creek Farm LLC (Broome)