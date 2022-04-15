ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

3 local cannabis growers get green light

News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIcR0_0f9uZeBV00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dozens of farms across New York state are getting the green light to grow marijuana.

The Office of Cannabis Management received more than 150 applications, and approved over 50 licenses Thursday.

Three of the farms that got the OK are located right here in Western New York.

Approved local growers were: Wheatfield Gardens LLC in Erie County, Yager Farms Inc. in Erie County, and the Releaf Market LLC in Chautauqua County.

The full list is below.

1. Main Street Farms, LLC (Cortland)

2. Enfield Glen Hopyard LLC (Tompkins)

3. Empire Agricultural Services, LLC (Monroe)

4. The Releaf Market LLC (Chautauqua)

5. Terrace Corporation of New York (Saratoga)

6. Lunulata LLC (Dutchess)

7. Oak Queens LLC (Ulster)

8. Wheatfield Gardens LLC (Erie)

9. PASSION FIELD FARM LLC (Dutchess)

10. Peter Pracilio (Otsego)

11. Hurd Farm LLC (Ulster)

12. ROC Dispensary and Hydroponics LLC (Monroe)

13. Canadice Farm LLC (Ontario)

14. Greenleaf Cannabis LLC (Washington)

15. B30F Enterprises, LLC (Oswego)

16. HappyHealing420 LLC (Oswego)

17. Colorado’s Brand Distributing, LLC (Monroe)

18. Cornucopia Growers LLC (Schoharie)

19. Unifi Group LLC (Onondaga)

20. Michael D Warholic JR (Delaware)

21. Grateful Valley Farm, LLC (Steuben)

22. EAST END FLOWER FARM LTD (Suffolk)

23. Plant Connection Inc (Suffolk )

24. JD Pinnacle Holdings LLC (Madison)

25. ROUTE 27 HOPYARD LLC (Suffolk)

26. Rippin’ Ridge Farm, LLC (Madison)

27. The Hemp Division Inc. (Dutchess)

28. HR Botanicals, LLC (Sullivan)

29. Phil Spinelli Farrier Service LLC (Albany)

30. Timothy G Hunter (Wayne)

31. American Weed LLC (Oswego)

32. Kennedys herbal solution (Washington)

33. Tricolla Gardens LLC (Tioga)

34. ReliefLeaf LLC (Schoharie)

35. Slack Hollow Organics LLC (Washington)

36. Breathing Web Farms LLC (Onondaga)

37. Fat Nell l. l. c. (Columbia)

38. Spadafarm, LLC (Dutchess)

39. Aeterna Cannabis LLC (Columbia)

40. Yager Farms Inc (Erie)

41. TWIN ARCH FARM LLC (Orange)

42. Outcast Acres Farm LLC (Washington)

43. Chickidoo LLC (Orange)

44. Honest Pharmco, Inc (Wayne)

45. Hudson River Hemp L. L. C. (Dutchess)

46. Clear Natural LLC (Dutchess)

47. Westkill Bend Inc (Schoharie)

48. Brian F Conlon (Schenectady)

49. Weathertop Farm LLC (Schoharie)

50. Claverack Farm LLC (Columbia)

51. Hemp Industry Consultants, Inc. (Sullivan)

52. Bone Creek Farm LLC (Broome)

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
Erie County, NY
Business
City
Albany, NY
City
Oswego, NY
County
Erie County, NY
City
Ontario, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
State
Washington State
City
Schenectady, NY
State
Colorado State
City
Madison, NY
City
Cortland, NY
Erie County, NY
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Light#Cannabis Industry#Western New York#Hudson River#Wheatfield Gardens Llc#Yager Farms Inc#The Releaf Market Llc#Main Street Farms#Enfield Glen Hopyard Llc#Saratoga#Lunulata Llc#Oak Queens Llc#Hurd Farm Llc#Hydroponics Llc#Canadice Farm Llc#Greenleaf Cannabis Llc#B30f Enterprises#Happyhealing420 Llc#Brand Distributing#Growers Llc
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Rochester Beacon

Is Rochester ready for nuclear war?

Americans’ fears of nuclear war have reached levels not seen since the tensest days of the Cold War. In a recent survey conducted by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 71 percent of adults said they think Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased the possibility of nuclear weapons being used, and nearly half are “extremely” or “very” concerned such weapons will target the United States.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police arrest rape suspect who jumped from roof

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday morning who is accused of rape in Niagara County, apprehending him after he jumped off a roof to try to flee from police. Thursday’s incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near West Utica and Brayton streets, in Buffalo’s Five Points neighborhood. A viewer […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy